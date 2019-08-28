Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY E. McNABB. View Sign Service Information Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 (260)-572-1000 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM First United Methodist Church 1203 E. 7th St. Auburn , IN View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM First United Methodist Church 1203 E. 7th St. Auburn , IN View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 1203 E. 7th St Auburn , IN View Map Service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 1203 E. 7th St. Auburn , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY E. McNABB, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home on Hamilton Lake. Nancy had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis last August and struggled with the disease. Born Jan. 30, 1943, in Kendallville, she was the daughter of the late Otis Day and Valda Belle (Simon) Brown. Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Riverdale High School. She then attended Indiana University. She married Robert L. McNabb on Oct. 14, 1967, in Fort Wayne; he survives in Hamilton. Nancy began her young career working for her parents. She later became the owner and operator of that same company, National Magnesium & Aluminum Foundry in Fort Wayne. While running the family foundry, she also loved working beside her husband, Robert, on the family farm. Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn. She served on the DeKalb Central United School Board for 20 years and also served on the state level. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Ladies Literary Club of Auburn, Women's Council of Fort Wayne and as the Hamilton Representative for the DeKalb County Economic Development Board. Nancy received Indiana's First Young Mother of the Year award. She was very much an advocate for kids and lobbied for public education. She also was very instrumental in the preservation of the Spencerville covered bridge. Also surviving are three children, Nathan R. McNabb and Beth Lane of Kokomo, Colleen S. McNabb-Everage and her husband, Craig A. Everage of Angola, and Kevin L. McNabb and his wife, Ann (Dendinger) McNabb of Craigville; and five grandchildren, Michael R. McNabb of Kokomo, Cruz A. and Camry S. Everage, both of Angola, and McKenna E. and Macy M. McNabb, both of Craigville. Service is 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. The Rev. Nikki Brown Rice officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Private entombment will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Excelsior Arts Academy or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. To send condolences, visit

