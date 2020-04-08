Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY EILEEN (CONNER) HARRIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY EILEEN (CONNER) HARRIS, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born Feb. 11, 1934, in Marietta, Ohio, she was the daughter of Darrell and Mildred (Davis) Conner and the sister of Jean and Dean. Eileen was a telephone operator at the Marriott Hotel when it opened and for almost 20 years. Married to C. Roger Harris, the two pursued business ventures in San Diego, North Carolina, Erie and Pittsburgh, Pa., retiring in Fort Wayne. She was the mother of Tom (Cathy) Harris, Rick (Janet) Harris and Mike (Barb) Harris, all of Fort Wayne; grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of five. "Our family is very grateful for the doctors and nurses at Parkview and to all the staff at Millers Merry Manor on East State for their persistent compassionate care." Private graveside services will be held soon and a Celebration of Life (with some true stories) will be held later. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation- Highland Park Chapel.



NANCY EILEEN (CONNER) HARRIS, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born Feb. 11, 1934, in Marietta, Ohio, she was the daughter of Darrell and Mildred (Davis) Conner and the sister of Jean and Dean. Eileen was a telephone operator at the Marriott Hotel when it opened and for almost 20 years. Married to C. Roger Harris, the two pursued business ventures in San Diego, North Carolina, Erie and Pittsburgh, Pa., retiring in Fort Wayne. She was the mother of Tom (Cathy) Harris, Rick (Janet) Harris and Mike (Barb) Harris, all of Fort Wayne; grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of five. "Our family is very grateful for the doctors and nurses at Parkview and to all the staff at Millers Merry Manor on East State for their persistent compassionate care." Private graveside services will be held soon and a Celebration of Life (with some true stories) will be held later. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation- Highland Park Chapel. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 8, 2020

