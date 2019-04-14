NANCY F. MELVIN, 58, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born on Dec. 11, 1960 in Jamaica, New York, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Marian (Hoag land) Mrozowski. She worked from home raising her family. She was a member at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, and will be remembered for her wonderful cooking. Surviving family include her husband of 26 years, Mitch Melvin; daughters, Darlene and Jessica Melvin; sisters, Kathleen Moore and Margie Panasuk; brothers, John, Robert, and Charles Mrozowski, and Lee Santiago. A prayer service is noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with a Celebration of Life gathering following the service until 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019