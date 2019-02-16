NANCY "NAN" (ne‚ WEDEMEYER) GETZIN, 88, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Visiting Nurses Hospice Care in Fort Wayne. A Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist of Fort Wayne, with a reception to follow. The Rev. Misty - Dawn Shelly will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Unitarian Universalist of Fort Wayne Endowment Fund, 5310 Old Mill Road Fort Wayne, IN 46807.
