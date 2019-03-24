Obituary Guest Book View Sign

NANCY "NAN" GETZIN (n‚e WEDEMEYER), 87, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Care in Fort Wayne, Ind. at the age of 88. Born on April 18, 1931 in Sheboy gan, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice Wedemeyer of West Bend, Wis. She graduated from Milwaukee State Teachers College (University of Wisconsin) in 1953 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She married Norman in August 1953. Both Nancy and Norman worked as elementary school teachers in Racine, Wis. As Norman pursued a different career path, Nancy was supportive through managing the family and household. In 1959, the family moved from Champaign, Ill. to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She taught elementary school in Cedar Rapids for five years when the family moved to Urbana, Ill. Nancy pursued and received a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Development from University of Illinois. Due to Norman's job relocation, in 1971, the family moved to Fort Wayne. She set up and worked as Administrator of IPFW daycare for several years, then taught for the Fort Wayne Community Schools for five years. In 1980, she pursued her passion of art & crafts and opened Nan's Craft Corner in Georgetown Square until 1989. Norman and Nancy would spend their winters in Mesa, Ariz. from 2000 till 2016. She was an advocate for women's rights and equality by working with League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women (AAUW), and Planned Parenthood. She loved quilting, embroidery, toll painting and weaving. She was an avid reader and sang in the church choir for 46 years. Over the years, she was involved in church leadership and many committees. She and Norman won a Unitarian Universalists (UU) Founders Award in 2004 and the Unsung UU award in 2007. She had four sons, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. "She was a friend to many. She was loved and will be missed." Nancy is survived by her husband, Norman; children, Alan Getzin of Midland, Mich., Scott Getzin of Amboy, Ind., Eric Getzin of Jasper, Ind., David Getzin of Weare, N.H.; brothers, Charles Wedemeyer of Brown Dear, Wis., Richard Wedemeyer of Grand Rapids, Mich. She was also preceded in death by brother, Arthur Wedemeyer of Sun City, Ariz. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne, 5319 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with a reception to follow. Rev. Misty-Dawn Shelly will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne Endowment Fund at the address above.



NANCY "NAN" GETZIN (n‚e WEDEMEYER), 87, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Care in Fort Wayne, Ind. at the age of 88. Born on April 18, 1931 in Sheboy gan, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice Wedemeyer of West Bend, Wis. She graduated from Milwaukee State Teachers College (University of Wisconsin) in 1953 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She married Norman in August 1953. Both Nancy and Norman worked as elementary school teachers in Racine, Wis. As Norman pursued a different career path, Nancy was supportive through managing the family and household. In 1959, the family moved from Champaign, Ill. to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She taught elementary school in Cedar Rapids for five years when the family moved to Urbana, Ill. Nancy pursued and received a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Development from University of Illinois. Due to Norman's job relocation, in 1971, the family moved to Fort Wayne. She set up and worked as Administrator of IPFW daycare for several years, then taught for the Fort Wayne Community Schools for five years. In 1980, she pursued her passion of art & crafts and opened Nan's Craft Corner in Georgetown Square until 1989. Norman and Nancy would spend their winters in Mesa, Ariz. from 2000 till 2016. She was an advocate for women's rights and equality by working with League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women (AAUW), and Planned Parenthood. She loved quilting, embroidery, toll painting and weaving. She was an avid reader and sang in the church choir for 46 years. Over the years, she was involved in church leadership and many committees. She and Norman won a Unitarian Universalists (UU) Founders Award in 2004 and the Unsung UU award in 2007. She had four sons, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. "She was a friend to many. She was loved and will be missed." Nancy is survived by her husband, Norman; children, Alan Getzin of Midland, Mich., Scott Getzin of Amboy, Ind., Eric Getzin of Jasper, Ind., David Getzin of Weare, N.H.; brothers, Charles Wedemeyer of Brown Dear, Wis., Richard Wedemeyer of Grand Rapids, Mich. She was also preceded in death by brother, Arthur Wedemeyer of Sun City, Ariz. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne, 5319 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with a reception to follow. Rev. Misty-Dawn Shelly will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne Endowment Fund at the address above. Funeral Home Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society

4602 Newaygo Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46808

260-496-9600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close