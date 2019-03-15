NANCY GRACE (STOLTE) GRUESBECK

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY GRACE (STOLTE) GRUESBECK.

NANCY GRACE (STOLTE) GRUESBECK, 80, was called home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Grace Stolte. Nancy was a member of the American Legion 241. Nancy was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time and taking care of her family. Nancy was a friend to all she met. Surviving is her husband Richard Gruesbeck, sons; Steven and Jeffrey Gruesbeck, grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, James, and Branden; and siblings, Richard Stolte, Arthur Stolte, Anita Sharp, and Martha (Keith) Bedwell Sweers. Nancy was also preceded in death by a brother, Miles Stolte. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with viewing from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Pastor Rick Canter will be officiating. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Funeral Home
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.