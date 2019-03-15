NANCY GRACE (STOLTE) GRUESBECK, 80, was called home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Grace Stolte. Nancy was a member of the American Legion 241. Nancy was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time and taking care of her family. Nancy was a friend to all she met. Surviving is her husband Richard Gruesbeck, sons; Steven and Jeffrey Gruesbeck, grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, James, and Branden; and siblings, Richard Stolte, Arthur Stolte, Anita Sharp, and Martha (Keith) Bedwell Sweers. Nancy was also preceded in death by a brother, Miles Stolte. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with viewing from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Pastor Rick Canter will be officiating. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2019