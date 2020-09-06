NANCY J. (BLAKE) McKEE, 84, of Harlan, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was a bus driver for 42 years at Harlan Elementary School and retired in 2011 with EACS. She enjoyed quality time with her family. She loved corn hole, cards, horseshoes and bowling. She was famous for her chocolate chip cookies. She was a member of Harlan Lions Club and Harlan Methodist Church. Surviving are daughters, Pam (Ron) Reichhart, Tina (Lerry) Henderson, Mitzi Greuter, Roberta (Dan) Hein; brother, Paul (LouAnn) Blake; 30 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob"; son Jeff; two sisters; three brothers; parents; one son-in-law; and one grandson. There will be no calling. Service will be private with a celebration of life at a later date. Preferred memorials to Harlan Lions Club, PO Box 485, Harlan, IN. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.