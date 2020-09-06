1/1
NANCY J. (BLAKE) McKEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NANCY J. (BLAKE) McKEE, 84, of Harlan, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was a bus driver for 42 years at Harlan Elementary School and retired in 2011 with EACS. She enjoyed quality time with her family. She loved corn hole, cards, horseshoes and bowling. She was famous for her chocolate chip cookies. She was a member of Harlan Lions Club and Harlan Methodist Church. Surviving are daughters, Pam (Ron) Reichhart, Tina (Lerry) Henderson, Mitzi Greuter, Roberta (Dan) Hein; brother, Paul (LouAnn) Blake; 30 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob"; son Jeff; two sisters; three brothers; parents; one son-in-law; and one grandson. There will be no calling. Service will be private with a celebration of life at a later date. Preferred memorials to Harlan Lions Club, PO Box 485, Harlan, IN. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved