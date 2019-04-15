NANCY JANE (CARTER) BARKLEY, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born Dec. 24, 1939 in Lafayette, she was a daughter of the late Omer Eugene and Arlene (McCull ough) Carter. She graduated from South Side High School in 1957, and from IPFW in 1981 with an Associate Degree in Mental Health Technology. She worked at Lincoln Bank, Parkview Hospital, Jehl Bros. Leasing, and the American Red Cross. She enjoyed playing Bingo and clowning. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Max E. Barkley of Fort Wayne; children, Kim (Bob) Freiburger of Yoder, Ind., and Mitchel "Mitch" (Erica) Barkley of Toledo, Ohio; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Nathan Carter of Denver, Colo. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Taylor Chapel UMC, 10145 Maysville Rd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd., Fort Wayne. Graveside Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Convoy, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Taylor Chapel UMC or . For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
