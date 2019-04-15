Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY JANE (CARTER) BARKLEY. View Sign

NANCY JANE (CARTER) BARKLEY, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born Dec. 24, 1939 in Lafayette, she was a daughter of the late Omer Eugene and Arlene (McCull ough) Carter. She graduated from South Side High School in 1957, and from IPFW in 1981 with an Associate Degree in Mental Health Technology. She worked at Lincoln Bank, Parkview Hospital, Jehl Bros. Leasing, and the American Red Cross. She enjoyed playing Bingo and clowning. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Max E. Barkley of Fort Wayne; children, Kim (Bob) Freiburger of Yoder, Ind., and Mitchel "Mitch" (Erica) Barkley of Toledo, Ohio; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Nathan Carter of Denver, Colo. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Taylor Chapel UMC, 10145 Maysville Rd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd., Fort Wayne. Graveside Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Convoy, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Taylor Chapel UMC or . For online condolences visit



NANCY JANE (CARTER) BARKLEY, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born Dec. 24, 1939 in Lafayette, she was a daughter of the late Omer Eugene and Arlene (McCull ough) Carter. She graduated from South Side High School in 1957, and from IPFW in 1981 with an Associate Degree in Mental Health Technology. She worked at Lincoln Bank, Parkview Hospital, Jehl Bros. Leasing, and the American Red Cross. She enjoyed playing Bingo and clowning. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Max E. Barkley of Fort Wayne; children, Kim (Bob) Freiburger of Yoder, Ind., and Mitchel "Mitch" (Erica) Barkley of Toledo, Ohio; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Nathan Carter of Denver, Colo. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Taylor Chapel UMC, 10145 Maysville Rd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd., Fort Wayne. Graveside Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Convoy, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Taylor Chapel UMC or . For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com Funeral Home Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home

6131 St Joe Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46835

(260) 485-8500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close