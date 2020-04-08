NANCY JEAN HUMPHRIES

Obituary
NANCY JEAN HUMPHRIES, 87, passed Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Angola, she was a daughter of the late Alvah and Grace Burch. Nancy was the owner of Fort Wayne Marketing Research. The company tested many test products for Fortune 500 companies in the Fort Wayne area. The company was in business for 20 years. Nancy and her late husband Charles met at the Arthur Murray dance studio in Fort Wayne. Dancing became one of their favorite pastimes together, and they even became instructors. She is survived by sons, William (Starr) Humphries and Tom (Jennifer) Humphries; brother, Joe Burch; sister, Jenny Worthing; grandchildren, Justin Humphries (Rachel), Tyler and Josh Humphries, Kendall Meijer, Christian Niuewenhuis; and great-grandson, Winston Humphries. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles W. Humphries, in 2017. She was entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 8, 2020
