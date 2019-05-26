Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY JEANNE GUZIK. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY JEANNE GUZIK, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Saint Anne Home. Born Nov. 20, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Edward J. Losos and Berneice LeBeau. She graduated from Trinity High School in Oak Park, Ill., and William Woods College in Fulton, Mo., with a Merchandising degree. After college she was a buyer for Carson, Pirie, Scott in Chicago. On Jan. 20, 1951, she married Matthew R. Guzik in Oak Park, Ill.; he preceded her in death in 1986. She enjoyed being a mom and homemaker for many years in Evergreen Park, Ill., Novato, Calif., and South Brunswick, N.J., until returning back to the Chicago area in 1977. In later years, she worked at Montgomery Wards and Household Finance before relocating to Fort Wayne where she loved being closer to family and being a member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed travel, gardening, reading, sewing and especially entertaining family and friends. Her sewing talents led her to volunteer with Project LINUS where she made over two hundred piece quilted blankets for needy and hospitalized children. Survivors include her son, Frank (Cindy) of Auburn, Ind.; grandchildren, Rose (Bill) Savannah, Ga., Evan (Anna) Jackson, Wyo., and Albert Iglesias (Jessica) of Milltown, N.J.; and great-grandchildren Rhys Guzik and Madilyn Iglesias. She is survived by brother-in-law, Robert Bradbury; brother, Ed Losos; and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Losos; and sister, Marie Bradbury. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1122 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Preservation Fund at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46854; or Project LINUS, 1711 Greythorn Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46815. To sign the online guestbook, visit



