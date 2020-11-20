1/1
NANCY JO SMITH
NANCY JO SMITH, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home. Born June, 22, 1954 in Lansing, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Clark C. and Delma Meeks. Nancy always lived her life for others and was very dedicated to her faith and family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her volunteer work at the S.P.C.A. She spent her career serving others in various social service settings before retiring to be a full-time grandma. She is survived by her daughters, Lindsey (Mike) Melchi and Stephanie (Derrick) Ihnen, both of Fort Wayne; sisters, Pat Sinn of Bloomington, Ind., and Linda (Harold) Taylor of Lansing, Mich.; and grandchildren, Jake Melchi, Haley Melchi and Lucas Ihnen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin L. Smith; and sister, Janet Brumley. Private services will be held at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the S.P.C.A. or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
