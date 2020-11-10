1/1
NANCY JOAN CLARK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NANCY JOAN CLARK, 88, of Fishers, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born July 23, 1932, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of George and Beatrice (Kohlbacher) Friess. Nancy attended Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and Purdue University. She married her husband Ron in 1955. Nancy volunteered for a number of years at Parkview Hospital. She enjoyed making jewelry, painting, watching football and shopping trips. Nancy cherished her family and especially loved decorating her home for Christmas gatherings. She was a positive person who saw the best in everyone and everything. Most important to her was time spent with family. She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Marty) Miller; sons, John (Lisa) Clark and Terry (Amy Johnson) Clark; daughter-in-law, Jill Clark; 10 grandchildren; and her dog, Maggie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Clark; son, Randy Clark; and brother, John Friess. Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers. Burial and graveside service for family and friends is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Divine Mercy Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. The family requests that those attending please wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org Send condolences at www.randallroberts.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Fishers
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Fishers

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Fishers
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved