Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY K. RICKERT. View Sign Service Information Meacham Funeral Service 648 W State St Albany , IN 47320 (765)-789-6122 Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY K. RICKERT, 83, formerly of Albany, Ind., died Saturday, May 18, 2019, afternoon at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 2, 1935 in Jay County, she was a daughter of the late Russell K. "Bill" and Dorothy L. (Fishback) Peterson. She was a 1953 graduate of Albany High School and lived in Delaware County before moving to Fort Wayne. She was a homemaker and member of Tri Kappa of Albany (Delta Epsilon Chapter). Nancy was active in P.T.A. at Albany Elementary School and Mabel K. Holland Elementary in Fort Wayne. She served as Vice Committeeperson for Republican Allen County Party in Concordia Gardens and Fox Chase, served as Den Mother for Cub Scouts at Mabel K. Holland, and was a committee member of Cub Scouts in Albany and B.S.A. Nancy and L. Stephens designed the B.S.A. neckerchief for Troop 410. She belonged to the Canasta Club in Albany and enjoyed painting, woodcrafts, attending stage plays, and collecting Christmas villages. She also preferred to cook and published "Aunt Nancy's Cook Book". Survivors include her husband of nearly 61 years, Ervin M. Rickert; two sons, Douglas M. (Diane) Rickert of Manchester, Mich., and David C. (Sharlyn) Rickert of Fort Wayne; a sister, Betty Flesher of Albany; six grandchildren, William (Ashley) Rickert of Manchester, Mich., Roxanne (Michael) Bush of Manchester, Mich., Ryan (Caylee) Rickert of Lima, Ohio, Madeline Rickert of Manchester, Mich., Josephine Rickert of Manchester, Mich., and Tyler Rickert of Fort Wayne; three great-grandchildren, Russell Rickert, Mabel Rickert, and Ruby Rickert; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Keith Peterson, Bill Peterson, and Douglas Peterson; and a sister, Orpha Vincent. Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Albany United Methodist Church, with visiting hours from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Black Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 277, Albany (IN 47320). Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at

NANCY K. RICKERT, 83, formerly of Albany, Ind., died Saturday, May 18, 2019, afternoon at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 2, 1935 in Jay County, she was a daughter of the late Russell K. "Bill" and Dorothy L. (Fishback) Peterson. She was a 1953 graduate of Albany High School and lived in Delaware County before moving to Fort Wayne. She was a homemaker and member of Tri Kappa of Albany (Delta Epsilon Chapter). Nancy was active in P.T.A. at Albany Elementary School and Mabel K. Holland Elementary in Fort Wayne. She served as Vice Committeeperson for Republican Allen County Party in Concordia Gardens and Fox Chase, served as Den Mother for Cub Scouts at Mabel K. Holland, and was a committee member of Cub Scouts in Albany and B.S.A. Nancy and L. Stephens designed the B.S.A. neckerchief for Troop 410. She belonged to the Canasta Club in Albany and enjoyed painting, woodcrafts, attending stage plays, and collecting Christmas villages. She also preferred to cook and published "Aunt Nancy's Cook Book". Survivors include her husband of nearly 61 years, Ervin M. Rickert; two sons, Douglas M. (Diane) Rickert of Manchester, Mich., and David C. (Sharlyn) Rickert of Fort Wayne; a sister, Betty Flesher of Albany; six grandchildren, William (Ashley) Rickert of Manchester, Mich., Roxanne (Michael) Bush of Manchester, Mich., Ryan (Caylee) Rickert of Lima, Ohio, Madeline Rickert of Manchester, Mich., Josephine Rickert of Manchester, Mich., and Tyler Rickert of Fort Wayne; three great-grandchildren, Russell Rickert, Mabel Rickert, and Ruby Rickert; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers, Keith Peterson, Bill Peterson, and Douglas Peterson; and a sister, Orpha Vincent. Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Albany United Methodist Church, with visiting hours from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Black Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 277, Albany (IN 47320). Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close