NANCY L. BIEBER (1945 - 2019)
  • "Sincerest condolences to Joe and the boys and their..."
    - Four D's Shepherd
  • "Nancy; you were a sweet, caring lady. Known you since..."
    - Doris Cromwell-sharts
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Jeannie Gonzales
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
NANCY L. BIEBER, 73, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. She was born Aug. 6, 1945, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Rupert and Flossie Olinger. Nancy was 1963 graduate of North Side High School. She was very involved with local school activities and the local PTA. In her spare time she enjoyed crafting, pottery, and making memories with her beloved family. Surviving are her loving husband of 54 years, Joseph Bieber; children, Mike (Shawn) Bieber and Jeff (Jessica) Bieber; granddaughters, Jordan and Jillian Bieber; and sister, Linda (Walt) Leimer. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Max, Budd and Donovan Olinger. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019
