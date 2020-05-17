NANCY L. HERMAN, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Berwyn, Ill., Nancy was the daughter of the late Melvin and Myrtle Rowland. Nancy graduated from Richmond High School, earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ball State Teachers College, and her Master's Degree in Education from the University of St. Francis. While attending Ball State she met Robert Herman at a murder trial she attended for a class. They were married less than a year later, on Veteran's Day. Nancy was a 6th grade teacher at Harlan Elementary for over 35 years prior to her retirement in 1998. She was a life-long learner, an avid reader who always loved a good mystery novel, an animal lover, and a knitting enthusiast. Surviving are her sons, Bill Herman, and Bob (Julie) Herman, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Rex, Angela, Leslie, Jessica, Rachel, Isaac, Colson, and Josiah; and nine great-grandchildren. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Herman; daughter-in-law, Judy Herman; and grandson, Chadd Kelley. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Pastor Stuart Kruse is officiating. Calling is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at the funeral home. In compliance with State COVID-19 restrictions, 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time during calling. Appropriate social distancing guidelines will be observed during the service which will have no limited number of attendees. Burial in Harlan Memorial Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission Capital Campaign.