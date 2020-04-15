Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY L. WYATT DOVE. View Sign Service Information Weicht Funeral Home Inc 207 N West St Angola , IN 46703 (260)-665-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY L. WYATT DOVE, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Easter morning, Sunday, April 12, 2020, in her home at Lutheran Life Villages. Born Nov. 4, 1936, in Angola, Ind., she was the daughter of Wilbur and Gladys (Hufnagle) Wyatt. She grew up on Hoosier Hill in Angola with her four younger brothers. Nancy graduated from Angola High School in 1955. In June of 1961 she married Paul B. Dove of Fremont. Nancy retired from General Telephone where she was a supervisor, Service Merchandise in Fort Wayne and also from Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne where she had worked in the office. She was proud to say that she had retired from three different places. Nancy loved living at Lutheran Life Villages and all of the residents and caregivers there. Surviving are her sons, Paul (Lori) Dove and Mark (Michelle) Dove; grandchildren, Chelsea, Ashley, Kristi, and Steve; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Zane, Kameron, and Bradley. Also surviving are her brothers, Gayle Wyatt, Thomas (Donna) Wyatt, Donald (Sue) Wyatt, and James Wyatt; along with her cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Paul B. Dove on April 16, 1988. Memorial services officiated by Pastor Wakeland will be held at a later date at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made in Nancy's memory to Luthern Life Villages Auxillary, 6723 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816. Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola. Condolences may be expressed online at

