NANCY L. WYATT DOVE
NANCY L. WYATT DOVE, 83, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away April 12, 2020, at her home in Lutheran Life Villages. Born on Nov. 4, 1936 in Angola, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Gladys (Hufnagle) Wyatt. She grew up on Hoosier Hill in Angola with her four younger brothers. Nancy graduated from Angola High School in 1955. In June of 1961 she married Paul B. Dove of Fremont. Nancy retired from General Telephone where she was a supervisor, Service Merchandise in Fort Wayne and also from Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne where she had worked in the office. She was proud to say that she had retired from three different places. Nancy loved living at Lutheran Life Villages and all of the residents and caregivers there. Surviving are her sons, Paul (Lori) Dove and Mark (Michelle) Dove; grandchildren, Chelsea, Ashley, Kristi and Steve, and great-grandchildren, Emma, Zane, Kameron and Bradley. Also surviving are her brothers, Gayle Wyatt, Thomas (Donna) Wyatt, Donald (Sue) Wyatt and James Wyatt; along with her cherished nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Dove, on April 16, 1988. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Ind., with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Pastor Mike Wakeland officiating. Memorials may be made in Nancy's memory to Lutheran Life Villages Auxiliary, 6723 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46816).

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
AUG
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
