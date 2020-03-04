NANCY LEE AMSPAUGH SUTER, 87, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, on Jan. 26, 1933, she was a daughter of the late George and Hazel (Driscoll) Ams paugh. She met her late husband, George Suter, on a blind date at the Hope-Rescue Mission in South Bend, Ind. She said that she received hope and George was rescued that day. They were married on Nov. 19, 1966. She received her BSN in nursing in 1958 and retired from Parkview Hospital in 1995. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, scrapbooking and many other crafts. She encouraged those around her by praying for them. Nancy loved her family but most of all she loved her Saviour, Jesus. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Ellen (David) Keck of Findlay, Ohio and Emma (Michael) Ahlersmeyer of Wolcottville, Ind.; six grandchildren, Meredy Keck, Nathan (Alexis) Keck, Aaron Keck, Janelle Keck, Abigail Ahlersmeyer, and Andrew Ahlersmeyer; sister, Sharon Sue (Joe) Mellendorf; sister-in-law, Faith Amspaugh; and many other dearly loved family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband George Suter; and brother, Kenneth Amspaugh. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 4, 2020