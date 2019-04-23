Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY LOUISE BATCHELDER. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY LOUISE BATCHELDER, 76, died on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after a sudden and unexpected illness. Born on Feb. 15, 1943 in Portland, Ind.,, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Faye (Trobridge) Myers. She graduated from Portland High School in 1961. She met Larry Batchelder, they were married in May of 1964 and started a large and loving family. Nancy was the mother of five sons and grandmother to seven (two of whom were girls, much to her delight). She worked at Superior Collision in Fort Wayne more than 30 years, never retiring. Surviving are her husband, Larry of Fort Wayne; sons, Randy (Brandie), Chris, and Andy (Michelle), all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Alicia, Cody, Riley, Rayanna, Wyatt, and Emmett; and her brother, Ronald, of Portland; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, David and Gary Batchelder; one grandson, Jacob Batchelder; and by her older brother, Bill Myers, who died just one week before her. Funeral Ceremony is noon Friday, April 26, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 a.m. to time of service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Erin's House for Grieving Children. To sign the online guestbook visit



