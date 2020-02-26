NANCY LYNN HARRIS, 72, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her Charlotte County residence. Born Sept. 14, 1947, in Fort Wayne, she was daughter of Robert and Burna-dine Robbins. Nancy was a North Side High School graduate and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi for 30 years. A spiritual woman, she was a member of the Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne Concordia. Nancy was known by her family and friends for her constant pursuit of knowledge. She loved to read Nora Roberts novels and enjoyed studying history, especially pertaining to the Civil War. She enjoyed collecting shells of the beach and crocheting in her free time. An incredible cook, she enthusiastically loved spending time in the kitchen trying new recipes. A loving mother for her family, she will be deeply missed by all her family and friends who knew her. Survivors include her loving companion of 17 years, Stephen W. Bates of Englewood, Fla.; dear mother, Burnadine Robbins; children, James E. Harris, Jr., Todd A. (Diana) Harris, Robyn (Daren) Chapman; sister, Patty (Phil) Kolkman; stepson, Stephen E. Bates; step-daughter, Angela M. Woods; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Robbins and her beloved husband of 37 years, James Edward Harris. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held in Ft. Wayne at a later date. Arrangements by Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory. To share a memory with the family, visit www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020