NANCY MAHUREN DICKERSON, 69, of Lake Ann, Mich., died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at home. Born April 8, 1950, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late James William "Bill" Mahuren and Phyllis (Friedly) Mahuren Mignery. Nancy married John Scott Dickerson on June 8, 1978 in Bloomington, Ind.; he survives. Nancy graduated from South Side High School, Fort Wayne, in 1968, Practical Nursing training in 1971, and Northwestern Michigan College in 1995. Nancy had an extensive nursing career as a Practical Nurse from 1971 to 2019 in various healthcare locations in Indiana, New York and Michigan. Over the last 28 years, she admirably served the physicians and staff and provided care for the patients and their families of the Traverse City bay area at Thirlby Clinic, Priority Health, Westfront Primary Care, and Bay Area Urology. Throughout her life, Nancy spent her summers at Lake George (Branch County) with family and friends and crewed for her dad and brother in the Inland Cat Class Sailing Association races. She loved visiting her sons in Santa Monica, Calif., and Indianapolis and enjoyed trips to Three Lakes, Wisc. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her cousin, Jan Kirkdorfer Nelson and her family, Rolly, Dane and Karly. She spent endless hours in her garden or combing the beaches of Sanibel Island for sea shells, watching home decorating shows, honing her knowledge of movie and music trivia and savoring local wines and pies. Nancy was also an expert at moving; living in Bloomington, Madison, Fishers, Noblesville, Ind.; Rochester, N.Y.; Williamsburg, Sutton's Bay, Traverse City, and Lake Ann, Mich., where she met and developed long meaningful relationships with her neighbors and co-workers. Nancy enjoyed her fur babies, Kaper, Scamp, Toby, Kristi, Scotty, Wally, Fidget, and Dionysus. Nancy also swooned over cinema heartthrobs, Robert Redford, Richard Gere and Rupert Penry-Jones; and lived by the mantra: "Life is uncertain; Eat dessert FIRST!" Nancy was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne for over 20 years. She is also survived by her sons, Jeffrey of Santa Monica, Calif., and Andrew (Allison Robertson) of Indianapolis, Ind.; brother, Dennis (Rebecca) Mahuren of Coldwater, Mich.; stepsiblings, Marjorie (Gary) Kollmann of Nampa, Idaho, Edward (Barbara) Mignery of Sundance, Wyo., Sally (Charles) Tucker of Peyton, Colo., and Ruth (William) Jaeger of Rhinelander, Wis..; niece, Jacquelyn (Drew) Dunivan of Indianapolis; nephew, Mark (Kari) Mahuren of Hilliard, Ohio; great nephews, Carter Dunivan and Theo Mahuren; and great niece, Grace Dunivan. In accordance to Nancy's wishes, no service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date on Lake George, Coldwater, Mich. Nancy and her family are being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

