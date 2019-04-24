NANCY MARIE KLOHA

NANCY MARIE KLOHA, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born March 23, 1938, she was the daughter of Larry and Thelma (Simmerman) Bueche. She married William Kloha in 1958; he preceded her in death. Nancy loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She worked as a secretary, and was a voracious reader of books and newspapers. She was an outstanding cook who enjoyed family gatherings, cats, gardening, auctions, and shopping at Kohl's. Nancy will be remembered for her loving nature, beautiful holiday cookies, and great sense of humor. Surviving family members include son, Hank Kloha of New Haven, Ind.; two daughters, Connie Kloha of Roseburg, Ore., and Amy (Randy) Barrand of Fort Wayne; brother, Jeff (Donna) Bueche of Apple Valley, Minn.; sister, Emmy Arcolino of Mt. View, Calif.; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Private services are being arranged by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019
