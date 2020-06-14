NANCY (YARDE) POTTER, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Avow Hospice in Naples, Fla. Nancy joins her beloved husband, Don, who was the love of her life since eighth grade. Married for 62 years, she was a devoted mother to daughters, Shari (Jerry) Calabrese, Julie McLaughlin, Jill (Gene) Rochette, and Jennifer (Sean) Potter. Born Feb. 19, 1937, at the family homestead in Garrett, Ind., she was the daughter of Edith (Wilmont) and John Yarde. She graduated from Garrett High School, attended Manchester College, and earned a Bachelor's degree from Ball State University in elementary education. After teaching for several years she stayed at home to raise her loving daughters. Nancy was a dedicated and involved member of the churches to which she belonged and served on many committees. She enjoyed spending time with her friends on the golf course, playing bridge, entertaining, and visiting with her grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her seven adoring grandchildren, Mikela (Ross), Nicole, Dana, Natalie, Meredith, Zachary, and Ayden; and one great-granddaughter, Lillian. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne.



