NANCY (YARDE) POTTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NANCY (YARDE) POTTER, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Avow Hospice in Naples, Fla. Nancy joins her beloved husband, Don, who was the love of her life since eighth grade. Married for 62 years, she was a devoted mother to daughters, Shari (Jerry) Calabrese, Julie McLaughlin, Jill (Gene) Rochette, and Jennifer (Sean) Potter. Born Feb. 19, 1937, at the family homestead in Garrett, Ind., she was the daughter of Edith (Wilmont) and John Yarde. She graduated from Garrett High School, attended Manchester College, and earned a Bachelor's degree from Ball State University in elementary education. After teaching for several years she stayed at home to raise her loving daughters. Nancy was a dedicated and involved member of the churches to which she belonged and served on many committees. She enjoyed spending time with her friends on the golf course, playing bridge, entertaining, and visiting with her grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her seven adoring grandchildren, Mikela (Ross), Nicole, Dana, Natalie, Meredith, Zachary, and Ayden; and one great-granddaughter, Lillian. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved