1960 - 2020
NANCY T. KOHR, 60, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Nancy was born on Oct. 4, 1960 in Huntington W.Va. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Nancy was extremely artistic and her talents ran to painting in oil, watercolor, and pencil, as well as extremely fine embroidery. Nancy is survived by her brother, William (Mary) Kohr of Julian, Calf.; and many close friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Herman Kohr; and mother, Elena Mamie Spuller. A private mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
