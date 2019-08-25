NANCY UHRICK, (KJ4EKO), of Fort Wayne and Homosassa Springs, Fla., went silent on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born March 18, 1930, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Stuart. Surviving are two daughters, Renita (Gary) Nahrwold and Rebecca (Ron) Trabel; five grandchildren, Jessica (Jim) Hammond, Misty (J.D.) Foster, Justin Nahrwold, Michael (Alyss) Calhoun and Jenna (Melvin) Robertson; 19 great-grandchildren and two and one-half great-great-grandsons. She has joined her loved ones in their eternal home; her husbands, Louis McMahan (1951) and Chancy Uhrick (1992); sons, Michael, Larry, Dale, Kenny and Gary; siblings, Irene Fisher, Melba Shearer, Melvin and Robert Stuart; and her parents. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Theological Seminary-Student Aid. To sign the online guestbook visit www.sloanandsonsfuenralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019