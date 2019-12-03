NANCY VANDERPOOL, 79, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her home in Auburn surrounded by her family. Born Jan. 25, 1940, in Pippa Passes, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Garland and Louhettie Slone. Nancy was a member of the Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church and loved music, gardening and her family especially her grandchildren. She married Robert Vanderpool Jr. on April 14, 1954; he passed away Jan. 1, 2011. Surviving are two daughters and a son, N. Jean (Michael Findley) Schendel of Fort Wayne, Joyce (Michael) Boswell of Auburn and Chuck (Rose) Vanderpool of Auburn; six grandchildren, Katie (Bwana) Clements, Sarah (Matthew Stewart) Schendel, Erik (Laura) Boswell, Jaime (Clynt) Walker, David (Doreen) Vanderpool, and Robert (Sabra VanAuken) Vanderpool; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister and three brothers, Nola Moore of Garrett, Ky., Birchel (Norma) Slone of Kendallville Barney (Amy) Slone of Garrett, Ind, and Theodore (Karen) Slone of Waterloo. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bethel Slone and Emory Slone; and a sister, Bertha Daley. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec., 4, 2019, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Ind., with calling one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Willie Collins and Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating. Calling also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Hospice. To leave a condolence, visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2019