NANCYANN (STULL) (ZEHRUNG) ENGLEHART, 85, passed on to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Charles and Clara Stull She graduated from South Side High School in 1952. She was one of the trailblazing women that went into the workforce in the mid 60s and by the 70s she had realized her dream of becoming a successful interior designer, working at the time for Kaplan's Furniture. She gave numerous lectures on design and even was a regular guest on a locally televised Sunday home show where she would explain concepts such as furniture placement and color schemes. Her design career culminated in her opening her own design studio, Rudisell Manor Interiors. In her later years she was able to semi-retire to a lake cottage near Wolcottville, Ind. It was there she nurtured a love of all things green and flowering, which continued the rest of her life. She enjoyed reading and getting together with her circle of friends. She is survived by children, Lisa (Zehrung) Wagner, Eric Zehrung, and Robert Englehart, Jr., Timothy Englehart and Lynda (Englehart) McRaner. There are five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren living in the nearby area. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Englehart, Sr., and former husband, Lawrence Zehrung. A Celebration of Life is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Ceruti's, 6601 Innovation Blvd., Fort Wayne. Memorial gifts my be made to either the Allen County SPCA, or the . Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019