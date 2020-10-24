1/1
NAOMI L. FLOOR
NAOMI L. FLOOR, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Silver Lake, Ind., died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Born April 19, 1924, in Wabash County, Ind., she was the daughter of Wilfred and Ina (Price) Oldfather. The loving memory of Naomi L. Floor will be forever cherished by her daughters, Margaret "Peggy" (Richard) Miller of Fort Wayne, Carol Joan (Nick) Kamp of Fort Wayne and Dana Hope Boon of Beverly Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at McKee Mortuary, 1401 State Road 114 West, North Manchester, Ind., where family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mckee Mortuary
1401 St Rd 114 W
N Manchester, IN 46962
(260) 982-6700
