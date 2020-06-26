NAOMI YAKE SIELA SHILLING, 89 of Pierceton, Ind., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, in Warsaw, Ind. Born Jan. 27, 1931, in Adams County, she was the daughter of Lewis and Della Frauhiger Yake. She married Leo Siela Jr. in 1951; he passed away in 1966. Her second marriage was to Bruce Shilling in 1974. Naomi graduated from Lancaster High School, in Wells County, in 1949. She also graduated from the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1966. She worked as a registered nurse for many years. Naomi was a member, elder, and deacon of the Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 253. Besides her husband, Bruce, she is survived by two daughters, Dr. Debra (Scott Biberstine) Siela of Bluffton and Deanna (John) Blair of North Webster; two stepdaughters, Angie (Tom) Vachon of Markle and Stephanie (Timothy) Vachon of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Besides her first husband, Leo, Naomi was also preceded in death by her son, Denny Siela; parents; two sisters, Ruth Henschen and Hazel Liechty; and two brothers, Evan and Noah Yake. Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Seating for the funeral service is limited to 125 guests and will be strictly enforced. The service will be Facebook Live Streamed at 1 p.m. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Fort Wayne. Masks will be available and are required at the visitation and funeral service. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to the University of Saint Francis, or St. Joseph Hospital Nursing Scholarship Fund in Fort Wayne.