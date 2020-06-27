SHILLING, NAOMI YAKE SIELA: Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Seating for the funeral service is limited to 125 guests and will be strictly enforced. The service will be Facebook Live Streamed at 1 p.m. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Fort Wayne. Masks will be available and are required at the visitation and funeral service. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne.



