NASIF A. SHAHEEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NASIF's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NASIF A. SHAHEEN, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. He was born in Bloudan, Syria on May 2, 1934. He came to the United States in 1951. He served in the United States Army 9th Infantry Division in Fort Carson, Colo., and was honorably discharged in 1957. He worked at General Electric for 44 years, retiring in 1996. He loved gardening and playing golf. He loved visiting with his family and friends. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary (Bojrab) Shaheen; sons, Jeffrey N. and Joseph A. Shaheen, both of Fort Wayne; brother, Jack A. (Lamia) Shaheen of Fort Wayne; and sister, Julia (Mourad) of Bloudan, Syria. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mel Shaheen and Shaheen Shaheen; and sisters, Mariam (Slayman) and LIla (Mora). Funeral services will be private. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Christian. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
At Peace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved