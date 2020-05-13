NASIF A. SHAHEEN, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. He was born in Bloudan, Syria on May 2, 1934. He came to the United States in 1951. He served in the United States Army 9th Infantry Division in Fort Carson, Colo., and was honorably discharged in 1957. He worked at General Electric for 44 years, retiring in 1996. He loved gardening and playing golf. He loved visiting with his family and friends. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary (Bojrab) Shaheen; sons, Jeffrey N. and Joseph A. Shaheen, both of Fort Wayne; brother, Jack A. (Lamia) Shaheen of Fort Wayne; and sister, Julia (Mourad) of Bloudan, Syria. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mel Shaheen and Shaheen Shaheen; and sisters, Mariam (Slayman) and LIla (Mora). Funeral services will be private. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Christian. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.