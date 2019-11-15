NATASHA SABINE JONES, 25, passed away on Tueseday, Nov. 12, 2019. Born in Fort Bragg, N.C. on Dec. 1, 1993, she was a daughter of Brian and Kerstin Jones, who survive. She attended middle school at Lane Middle School and graduated from Snider High School. She loved music, fishing with her dad, and reading books. Most recently she was employed by CheckSmart. Natasha was a hard worker, loving mother, great sister, and daughter. She loved her niece and nephews greatly. Natasha will be remembered as a loyal person to her family and friends. She is also survived by her sister, Jennifer (Quinton) Horton; daughter, Melody Jones-McGinnis; niece and nephews, Christian Jones, Qadence Horton, Jordan Horton, Keaton Horton. She also leaves behind many other beloved family members to cherish her memory. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to a fund for her daughter, Melody, in care of Kerstin Jones.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2019