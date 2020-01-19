NATHALIA M. "SALLY" PATTERSON, 104, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Born May 31, 1915, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Frank A Koehl and Clara C. (Trott) Koehl - Higley. On Sept. 7, 1936, she married her husband of 55 years, Rolland A. Patterson; he preceded her in death in 1991. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, and retired in 1977 after 17 years of service as a payroll clerk for Fort Wayne City Utilities. She lived a life full of love and family and a steadfast devotion to God. She is survived by her son, Bruce A. (Sandy) Patterson of Hamilton; daughter-in-law, Jean Patterson of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Dan (Kelly) Buckley, Rebecca (Paul) McEntee, Matt (Roberta) Buckley, Kurt (Angie) Patterson, Brenda (Dan) Mauricio, Tammy (Todd) Martin, Trisha (Chris) Paul, and Emily (Maciek) Szaferski; 22 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Gerald R. Patterson; daughter, Barbara (Sam) Buckley; great-grandson, Austin G. Martin; brothers, Robert and Franklin Koehl; and sisters, Evelyn Henline and Doris Richmond. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or . The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff of Parkview Home Health & Hospice, and her caregivers, Debbie DeArmond and Kathy Skidmore. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 19, 2020