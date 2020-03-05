NATHAN ALLEN BUTLER

NATHAN ALLEN BUTLER, 61, of Fort Wayne, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home. Born Feb. 10, 1959, in Sturgis, Mich., and raised in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Dean and Sarah Jane (Makey) Butler. He is survived by his brother, Eric Butler of Sacramento, Calif.; and sister, Gwendolen Butler of Tucson, Ariz. Please contact the family or friends of Nathan for the place and time of a Celebration of Nathan's life. For online condolences, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 5, 2020
