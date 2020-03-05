NATHAN ALLEN BUTLER, 61, of Fort Wayne, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home. Born Feb. 10, 1959, in Sturgis, Mich., and raised in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Dean and Sarah Jane (Makey) Butler. He is survived by his brother, Eric Butler of Sacramento, Calif.; and sister, Gwendolen Butler of Tucson, Ariz. Please contact the family or friends of Nathan for the place and time of a Celebration of Nathan's life. For online condolences, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 5, 2020