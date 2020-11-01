1/1
NATHAN "BROWNIE" TURNBOW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NATHAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NATHAN "BROWNIE" TURNBOW, 83, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home surro -unded by his family. Born in Morris Chapel, Tenn., Brownie was a son of the late Nathan and Mary Turnbow. On Oct. 26, 1957, he married his sweetheart, Charlotte Stanley. He was the founder of Brownie's Drywall and retired in 1999. He was a devoted Christian and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved spending the majority of his time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing in Canada, gardening, and being outdoors with his dog, Heidi. Brownie was a longtime member of Abundant Life Church in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Charlotte Turnbow; children, David (Tina) Turnbow, Dulana (Ernest) Blanscett; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; along with several nieces and nephews. Nathan was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Service is noon Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Abundant Life Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Abundant Life Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Abundant Life Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Service
12:00 PM
Abundant Life Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved