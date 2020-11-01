NATHAN "BROWNIE" TURNBOW, 83, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home surro -unded by his family. Born in Morris Chapel, Tenn., Brownie was a son of the late Nathan and Mary Turnbow. On Oct. 26, 1957, he married his sweetheart, Charlotte Stanley. He was the founder of Brownie's Drywall and retired in 1999. He was a devoted Christian and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved spending the majority of his time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing in Canada, gardening, and being outdoors with his dog, Heidi. Brownie was a longtime member of Abundant Life Church in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Charlotte Turnbow; children, David (Tina) Turnbow, Dulana (Ernest) Blanscett; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; along with several nieces and nephews. Nathan was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Service is noon Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Abundant Life Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Abundant Life Church.