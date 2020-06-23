NATHANIEL BAKER Jr.
NATHANIEL BAKER JR., 71, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in Boyle, Miss., Nathaniel was a son of the late Tom Ethel (Julius) Campbell and Nathaniel (Charlotte) Baker, Sr. Nathaniel graduated from South Side High School, joined the U.S. Army, and served as a helicopter door gunner in Vietnam. Nate attended Ivy Tech College and worked as a lineman for GTE Company. Later, he worked for the YMCA where he retired. Nate enjoyed fishing, hanging out with his friends and family, and telling about his experiences in Vietnam. Nathaniel is survived by his sons, Tracy Scott and Nathaniel Smith; sisters, Anita Grayson, Bill Ethel (Ely) Swann, Marva (Annanias) Brooks, Donna (Rick) Daniels, Phyllis (David) Johnson, Peggy Hayes, Genette Hill, Jeweldine Campbell, and Deborah (Harold) Lanier; brother, Mel Baker; special niece, Nina Baker; a host of relatives and friends; and his faithful dog, Bloody Blood Baker. Also preceding him in death were his step-parents, Julius and Charlotte; brother, Tedzo Baker; sisters, Tangerlynn Minniefield, Sandra Baker and Ruby Underwood. A Graveside Service will be held at the Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th Street, Marion, Ind. Date and time to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services - Mungovan Chapel.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.
