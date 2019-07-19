NATHANIEL H. "NATE" FLATT (1942 - 2019)
NATHANIEL H. "NATE" FLATT, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born Jan. 13, 1942, in South Bend, he was a son of the late Nathaniel H. Flatt and Mary L. (Lamb) Flatt. He was raised in Logansport and moved to Fort Wayne in 1964. He married Betty L. (Dockery) on Dec. 18, 1964. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1961 to 1964. He enjoyed reading, IU basketball, and Numismatics. He was a Little League Manager for 10 years with the Elmhurst Little League Association. He retired from Bowmar Instrument (White Electronic Design), after 37 years as a supervisor in 2002. He was a member of Eagles 248, American Legion 241, AMVETS 55, and Army-Navy 57. Surviving family include his wife, Betty; children, Nathan H. Flatt and Tamara (Dwayne) Hartman; four grandchildren, Justin, Jessica, Nathaniel, and Joseph; five great grandchildren, Alicia, Jacie, Bryson, Riot, and Kashton; and brother, Dale Flatt. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the funeral home. A special thank you to George Dockery and Mark Fishburn for officiating the service. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 19, 2019
