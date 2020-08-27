NAZA VITA WRIGHT, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Born May 4, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Lorita (Brown) Lynch. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She previously worked at Sears Catalogue Center and Cherished Again. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, The Red Hat Society and spending time with family. Naza Vita is survived by her sons, Denny (Barb) of Huntington, Steve (Vikki) of Fort Wayne, Doug of Mundelein, Ill., Mark of Fort Wayne, and Mike (Carmen) of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Amanda (Tim) Tilbury and Billy and Laura Wright, all of Fort Wayne; great-grandchild, Alaric Tilbury; step-grandchildren, Michelle (Patrick) Coy of Plainfield, Ind., Robert Baker of Fort Wayne, and Myla Modesitt of Fort Wayne; and brother-in-law, Arlen Fuelling. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Wright; and sister, Ala Nova Fuelling. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County S.P.C.A. or Trinity United Methodist Church.