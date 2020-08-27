1/1
NAZA VITA WRIGHT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NAZA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAZA VITA WRIGHT, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Born May 4, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Lorita (Brown) Lynch. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She previously worked at Sears Catalogue Center and Cherished Again. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, The Red Hat Society and spending time with family. Naza Vita is survived by her sons, Denny (Barb) of Huntington, Steve (Vikki) of Fort Wayne, Doug of Mundelein, Ill., Mark of Fort Wayne, and Mike (Carmen) of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Amanda (Tim) Tilbury and Billy and Laura Wright, all of Fort Wayne; great-grandchild, Alaric Tilbury; step-grandchildren, Michelle (Patrick) Coy of Plainfield, Ind., Robert Baker of Fort Wayne, and Myla Modesitt of Fort Wayne; and brother-in-law, Arlen Fuelling. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Wright; and sister, Ala Nova Fuelling. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County S.P.C.A. or Trinity United Methodist Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved