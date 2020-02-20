NEAL C. BEAR, 83, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, 10:15 p.m., at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 5, 1937, in Huntington County, he was the son of Sebastian R. "Bass" and Ruth (Dunwoody) Bear. He graduated from Roanoke High School in 1955 and worked as a truck driver at General Electric for 30 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club; a 50-year member of the Roanoke Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, and the Mizpah Shriner's Temple, having given generously to the for Crippled Children. He was active with Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana and Washington D.C. and the Captor Rehab Program. His love of traveling led him to all 50 states and several foreign countries. Survivors include his lifelong companion, Melvis Thompson of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Julie Hoffman of Roanoke; a close friend, Chris Stephan of Huntington; three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Carl Bear; a brother, and a sister. Masonic graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Zion Cemetery in Huntington County, with Pastor Bobby Kemp officiating. Bailey - Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Neil C. Bear. Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2020