1/
NEAL E. VOLZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NEAL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEAL E. VOLZ, 77, of New Haven, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Born Aug. 12, 1943, he was a son of Eugene and Helen Volz. He enjoyed a childhood filled with adventures with his sister Cheryl and brother Jim, as well as many dear cousins and friends. He graduated from Woodburn High School in 1961 and started working at Zollner Pistons. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany during his active duty. After serving in the Army, he returned to Indiana and to his employment at Zollner, where he remained employed until his retirement in 2009. He married Victoria Beers in 1969, and they had two daughters, Jennifer and Sarah. Neal had many interests, including aviation, current affairs, and especially, restoring SAAB cars. He loved any type of outdoor work and would, more often than not, be found working on something on his property. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Rang of Indianapolis, Ind., and Sarah (Rich) Benedetto of Palmer, Alaska; and grandchildren, Jessica (Zach) Taylor, Jeremiah (Malorie) Rang, Joshua Rang, Jesse Rang, Jordan Rang, Sarah (Dennis) Hansen, Paul (Elizabeth) Benedetto, Theresa (Jake) McDonald, and Matthew Benedetto. He also had eight great-grandchildren. His sister, Cheryl (Lowell) Roemke and brother, Jim (Belinda) Volz also survive. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vicki on April 7, 2019. Viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). A private family service will follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Indy Honor Flight, PO Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168, or https://indyhonorflight.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Neal was one of nicest people I ever met in this life. Truly, I don’t believe he had an enemy in this world. Just a super guy. Great co-worker and confidant. Always had time to talk and discuss any topic. This world lost a great one but Heaven welcomed a saint. He is reunited with Vickie again for eternity. God Bless both of them.
Rick Leeuw
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved