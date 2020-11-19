NEAL E. VOLZ, 77, of New Haven, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Born Aug. 12, 1943, he was a son of Eugene and Helen Volz. He enjoyed a childhood filled with adventures with his sister Cheryl and brother Jim, as well as many dear cousins and friends. He graduated from Woodburn High School in 1961 and started working at Zollner Pistons. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany during his active duty. After serving in the Army, he returned to Indiana and to his employment at Zollner, where he remained employed until his retirement in 2009. He married Victoria Beers in 1969, and they had two daughters, Jennifer and Sarah. Neal had many interests, including aviation, current affairs, and especially, restoring SAAB cars. He loved any type of outdoor work and would, more often than not, be found working on something on his property. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Rang of Indianapolis, Ind., and Sarah (Rich) Benedetto of Palmer, Alaska; and grandchildren, Jessica (Zach) Taylor, Jeremiah (Malorie) Rang, Joshua Rang, Jesse Rang, Jordan Rang, Sarah (Dennis) Hansen, Paul (Elizabeth) Benedetto, Theresa (Jake) McDonald, and Matthew Benedetto. He also had eight great-grandchildren. His sister, Cheryl (Lowell) Roemke and brother, Jim (Belinda) Volz also survive. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vicki on April 7, 2019. Viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). A private family service will follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Indy Honor Flight, PO Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168, or https://indyhonorflight.org