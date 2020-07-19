NEAL J. SCHUELER, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born March 1, 1926, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Herbert and Ethelyn (Lease) Schueler. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps, during World War II. He retired in 1988 as President of Gerlinger - Schueler. He is survived by his sons, Steven Schueler of Fremont and David (Elizabeth) Schueler of Fayetteville, Ga.; daughter, Linda (Thomas) Fry of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 65 years, Phyllis J. (Bickhart) Schueler, in 2011. Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Concordia High School. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne.