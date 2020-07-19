1/1
NEAL J. SCHUELER
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NEAL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEAL J. SCHUELER, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born March 1, 1926, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Herbert and Ethelyn (Lease) Schueler. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps, during World War II. He retired in 1988 as President of Gerlinger - Schueler. He is survived by his sons, Steven Schueler of Fremont and David (Elizabeth) Schueler of Fayetteville, Ga.; daughter, Linda (Thomas) Fry of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 65 years, Phyllis J. (Bickhart) Schueler, in 2011. Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Concordia High School. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved