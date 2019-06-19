NEAL L. LOTHAMER, 55, of New Haven, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in New Haven. Neal was born Jan. 26, 1964, in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Jenifer Lothamer; son, Bryce Lothamer; mother, Patricia Lothamer; three siblings; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Lothamer; and brother, Doug Lothamer. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Memorials contributions may be made to the family. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019