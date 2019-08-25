NED CARNALL, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, Christian, attorney and devoted IU fan. Born and raised in Bluffton, Ind., Ned practiced law for many years before retiring in Fort Wayne, Ind., with his wife, Linda. Ned enjoyed attending church at The Chapel, coffee groups at Mocha Lounge, writing, family, and staying at his lake cottage in Elk Rapids, Mich. Ned's laughter, personality, wisdom and friendship will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Linda; and his four children, Christine (John) Schaefer, Diane Carnall, Andy (Glinda) Carnall and Daniel Carnall; his three stepdaughters, Stephanie (Todd) Yordy, Tiffany (Aaron) Graham and Wendy (Jason) Mohlman; 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don L. and Esther; his sister, Betsy; and grandson, Stone. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at The Chapel, with calling hours from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate contributions to The Chapel or The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. "We are confident that when he was received in Heaven, he heard, 'Well done, good and faithful servant.'" Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019