NED WOLF, 88, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born June 1, 1931 in New Haven, he was a son of the late Ellis and Bessie (Fortnam) Wolf. He was a lifetime resident of Allen County, and a member of New Haven United Methodist Church. He retired in 1995 from Do-It-Best Corporation after 47 years as VP of purchasing. Ned served nine years in the Indiana National Guard in the 1950's. He met his beloved wife Katherine at Do-It-Best and they married in 1952. He was a family man spending time on family projects, traveling together with Katie, as well as spending time with family members at their Lake James cottage for many years. He also enjoyed fishing and in the later years took up golf. He also was a good caregiver to his brother and sister. He is survived by sons, Ned Allen (Jane) Wolf of Lincolnton, N.C., and Scott Brian (Dawn) Wolf of New Haven; grandchildren, Brennan Lee, Thomas Scott, Morgan Elizabeth, and Dylan Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Katherine Ann (Kiem) Wolf; siblings, George Wolf, Maxine VanHorn, and Don Wolf; granddaughter, Alexa Jo Wolf. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial in IOOF Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to the Salvation Army or . www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019