NEDRA "DEE" A. LEON, 82, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Searcy, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Edith Haynie. Dee loved caring for her family as a homemaker and was an accomplished artist. She is survived by her three sons, Richard (Brenda) Leon of Huntington, Ind., Russell Leon of Columbia City, Ind., and Phillip Leon of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Kendra Leon, Travis Leon and Tasha Hecke; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and three brothers, Roger (Linda) Haynie, Rick (Arlene) Haynie and Don Haynie. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Leon; and two bothers, Roy and Jerry. Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
