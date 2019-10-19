NEIL ALLEN McCOY, 76, of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home. Born April 30, 1943 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Basil and Louise (Lavine) McCoy. He was married to Linda L. Buell for 53 wonderful years. Neil was a Fort Wayne firefighter for 25 years before retiring. He then went on to retire from Holland Trucking. He served in the Air National Guard. He enjoyed volunteering at the Fort Wayne Zoo showing snakes and geckos for over 10 years. Surviving are his wife, Linda; son, Allen (Jean) McCoy of Roanoke; daughter, Kimberly (Chuck) Raber of Douglasville, Ga.; four grandchildren, Robert McCoy of Fort Wayne, Luke Neuhaus of Anderson, Brittney Raber of Douglasville, Ga., and Charles Raber III of Fort Wayne; brother, John McCoy; and two sisters, Jean Day and Rita Douglas. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, with visitation from 4 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Zoological Society, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808) in memory of Neil McCoy.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 19, 2019