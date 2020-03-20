Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NEIL HAWLEY O'BRIEN. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

NEIL HAWLEY O'BRIEN, was called to the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Chicago, Ill., he was a son of the late Vincent J. O'Brien and Kathleen Starr O'Brien. He served four years of active duty in the United States Air Force acting as a Technical Aeronautical Instructor. Neil earned his BSME from Illinois Institute of Technology under the G.I. Bill and received an advanced degree from Indiana University, Fort Wayne. In 1960, Neil married his childhood sweetheart, Nancy Sullivan O'Brien, who survives. They had three sons, Sean Vincent (Valerie) O'Brien, Timothy Patrick (Cynthia) O'Brien and Christopher Robin (Teresa) O'Brien; six grandchildren, Duane, Christopher, Elizabeth, Blayke, Bridget, and William; and one great- granddaughter, Evelyn. A man devoted to his family and faith; Neil was active at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for many years in various ministries. His hobbies and activities over the years were golf, tennis, skiing, sailing, woodworking and flying both single engine and glider aircraft. Neil is also survived by his sister, Colleen (Ken) Davis of Oregon City, Ore. Neil was also preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Balmes; and brother, Gerald Justin O'Brien. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life held later. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cathedral Preservation Fund or the . To sign the online guestbook, visit



