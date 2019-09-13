NEIL RAY ELTZROTH, 65, of Fort Wayne, went to his heavenly home on the evening of Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by his huge loving family. He was passionate about hanging out with his older brother at the body shop where they shared their love of rebuilding classic cars. Before his retirement, he was a general manager of several entertainment venues in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his son, Samuel Ray Eltzroth; the light of his life his granddaughter, Anna Rose; his beloved pets, Katie and Cloe; and siblings, Joyce (Floyd) Williams, Janice Crow, Charles (Julie) Eltzroth, Sharon (Kenny) Miller, Betty (Mike) Cline, and his twin sister, Nila (Ken) Henson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Earnest and Nina (Walker) Eltzroth. A celebration of Neil's life service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Dunkirk Memorial Chapel of Dunkirk, Ind. Family and friends may also gather to share and remember from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Send online condolences at www.wilsonshookfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 13, 2019