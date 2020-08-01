NELLETA "NELLIE" REIDENBACH, 95, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Van Wert, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lee and Grace Sidle. She is survived by her two daughters, Rosemary (Wayne) Latham and Marilyn (George) Miranda; nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers; one grandson; and her husband, Carl. Funeral ceremony is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S. Anthony Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Masks are required. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, Allen County Cancer Society, or Wounded Warriors
