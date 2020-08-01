1/1
NELLETA "NELLIE" REIDENBACH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NELLETA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NELLETA "NELLIE" REIDENBACH, 95, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Van Wert, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lee and Grace Sidle. She is survived by her two daughters, Rosemary (Wayne) Latham and Marilyn (George) Miranda; nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers; one grandson; and her husband, Carl. Funeral ceremony is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S. Anthony Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Masks are required. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, Allen County Cancer Society, or Wounded Warriors. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved